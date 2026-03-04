ITANAGAR, 3 Mar: Eight para badminton players from Arunachal Pradesh will participate in the 7th National Para Badminton Championship, 2026, scheduled to be held at the Heartfulness Gopichand Badminton Academy in Telangana from 6 to 10 March.

The players are scheduled to leave for the event on 6 March, the Paralympic Association of Arunachal (PAA) informed in a release.

Another team of 40 para athletes from the state will participate in the 24th National Para Athletics Championships, to be held at Kalinga Stadium, Odisha, from 17 to 21 March, the association said.

On Tuesday, the Sports Authority of Arunachal (SAA), in collaboration with the PAA, organised a send-off ceremony at the SAA conference hall in Chimpu.

Sports kits were also distributed to the athletes on the occasion.

The programme was attended by SAA Director Gumnya Karbak, and PAA senior vice president Taying Shakuntala.