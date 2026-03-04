KHONSA, 3 Mar: A hardcore ULFA (I) insurgent, identified as self-styled 2nd lieutenant Bitul Baruha (31), surrendered before security forces in Tirap district on Tuesday.

He also deposited a .40 calibre pistol with a magazine and two live rounds of .40 calibre ammunition.

Based on credible intelligence inputs from reliable sources regarding the presence of a hardcore insurgent belonging to the ULFA (I) faction in the general area of Horu Chinghan, a focused joint operation was launched by a team comprising the Tirap police, the 36 Bn CRPF, and the Khonsa Battalion of the Assam Rifles in COB Noglo.

Upon reaching the suspected location, sources were activated to establish contact with the insurgent and persuade him to surrender.

Sustained pressure and persistent negotiations eventually motivated the insurgent to shun the path of violence and return to the mainstream.

The insurgent was subsequently taken into custody at COB Noglo. (DIPRO)