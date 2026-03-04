RONO HILLS, 3 Mar: Rajiv Gandhi University (RGU) here on Monday held the valedictory ceremony of the 12th batch of the Ashtalakshmi Darshan youth exchange programme, a 14-day national integration initiative organised by the North Eastern Council under the development of Northeastern region (DoNER) ministry.

Hosted at RGU from 18 February to 3 March, the programme brought together student delegates from Jharkhand and Pondicherry for a meaningful academic, cultural, and experiential exchange. Conceived as a visionary initiative, the Ashtalakshmi Darshan programme seeks to promote national integration, foster cultural understanding, and strengthen mutual respect between the Northeastern region and the rest of India by nurturing young ambassadors of unity and harmony.

The programme commenced with orientation and context-setting sessions, followed by nine days of intensive academic lectures delivered by eminent scholars, subject experts, and policymakers.

A major highlight of the programme was the extensive field exposure arranged for the delegates. Participants met the Arunachal Pradesh governor, visited the Arunachal Pradesh Legislative Assembly in Itanagar, Ziro and Malinithan, and underwent rural immersion and community interactions. They also visited Itafort and Ganga Lake in Itanagar.

During an interaction with the students, Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia encouraged the youths to become ambassadors of Arunachal and uphold the spirit of Ek Bharat, Shreshtha Bharat, urging them to contribute to national progress with unity, friendship, and a shared commitment towards the vision of Viksit Bharat.

Earlier, RGU Vice-Chancellor (i/c) Prof SK Nayak in his valedictory address emphasised the importance of understanding and embracing the rich cultural diversity of Arunachal, and encouraged the students to document and disseminate their experiences for wider academic and cultural enrichment.

Also present on the occasion was Papum Pare Deputy Commissioner Vishakha Yadav, who shared her experiences as a civil servant in the region and motivated the delegates to consider public service as a meaningful avenue to contribute towards Viksit Bharat 2047.

RGU Registrar NT Riram urged the students to carry forward the values of leadership, cultural respect, and national unity cultivated during the programme.

On the occasion, academic awards were presented to the top performers, based on assessments conducted during the programme, with Shrinithi S securing the overall top position, followed by Angeleena Roy from Pondicherry in second place overall, and Shivangi Mishra securing the first position among the delegates from Jharkhand.