CHANGLANG, 3 Mar: The district-level Viksit Bharat Youth Parliament (VBYP)-2026 was held at Rang-Frah Government College (RFGC) here on Monday.

Themed ’50 years of Emergency: Lessons for Indian democracy’, the event was organised by the RFGC’s NSS unit, in collaboration with the union youth affairs and sports ministry.

The jury, comprising Changlang South MLA Hamjong Tangha, Khimyang ZPM Sannem Techi, District Art and Culture Officer Dusu D Genda, and RFGC Political Science Assistant Professor Dr Anand Aran, selected the top 10 winners out of more than 100 participants to represent the district at the state-level VBYP.