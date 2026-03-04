BASAR, 3 Mar: Basar MLA Nyabi Jini Dirchi donated a school van to Menjwk Meqkok Rwguu (MMR) Gurukul School here in Leparada district to ease transportation facilities for the students.

The vehicle was handed over to the school’s principal during a brief ceremony held at the DC office complex, in the presence of Leparada Deputy Commissioner Himani Meena, Leparada ZPC Nyamar Riba, and members of the school management committee.

Addressing the gathering, the MLA stated that she decided to donate the vehicle after seeing students of the school being ferried in a pickup truck during previous year’s Independence Day celebration at Todak Basar Memorial Stadium.

The MLA expressed hope that the new van would greatly benefit the students by facilitating safe travel for academic activities, events, and emergencies.

She reiterated her commitment to supporting the overall welfare and development of students in the district in every possible manner. (DIPRO)