KOHIMA, 3 Mar: The Nagaland Assembly on Tuesday condemned incidents of racial discrimination against people from the Northeastern region in big cities in various states and called for sensitivity and constitutional balance while addressing concerns over the singing of Vande Mataram.

The condemnation and appeal were made by Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio while responding to NPF MLA Achumbemo Kikon, raising serious concerns over incidents of racial discrimination against people from the Northeast.

Kikon cited the alleged humiliation of three women from Arunachal Pradesh who were subjected to racial slurs and intimidation by their neighbours in Delhi, following a dispute over some repair work at their rented flat in February.

He also mentioned the incident in which a third-year resident doctor from Nagaland posted at the AIIMS Gorakhpur was allegedly subjected to racial slurs, stalking and physical assault by three men near the institute last month.

Replying to the discussion on the motion of thanks to the governor’s address, Rio said the recent racial attacks and discriminatory behaviour against people from the Northeast, including Nagaland, in mainland cities were “deeply disturbing and unacceptable.”

He asserted that such acts go against the spirit of unity and equality enshrined in the Constitution, and stressed that citizens from the region must be treated with dignity and respect across the country.

The chief minister said the state government stands in solidarity with victims of racial discrimination, and reiterated that such incidents must be addressed firmly.

He joined members of the House in condemning the attacks and emphasised the need for greater awareness and stronger enforcement to prevent recurrence. (PTI)