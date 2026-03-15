[ Bengia Ajum ]

ITANAGAR, 14 Mar: Thirty-three hydropower projects are coming up in the state, with a projected capacity of 19,165 mw.

As per data made available by the hydropower department while replying to a question by MLA Wanglin Lowangdong in the just concluded budget session of the state Assembly, the total number of commissioned hydropower projects in the state is five. These are Dikshi (24 mw), Kameng HEP (600 mw), Khangtang HEP (7 mw, Lower Panyor HEP (405 mw), and Pare HEP (110 mw).

At present, the NEEPCO has the highest number of projects with 11, out of which three have already been commissioned, followed by Satluj Jal Vidyut Nigam with five projects, and the NHPC with three projects. Once completed, the Dibang Multipurpose Project, with a capacity of 2,880 mw, will be the largest hydropower project in the state.

The 2,000 mw Subansiri Lower Hydroelectric Project, located along the Assam-Arunachal Pradesh boundary in Kamle district, is in an advanced stage of execution and its units are being commissioned sequentially, the department informed. The total installed capacity of the project is 2,000 mw, consisting of eight units of 250 mw each.

“Of these, two units aggregating 500 mw were commissioned in December 2025 and February 2026, respectively. The trial run before commercial operation of the third unit was completed on 28 February. The remaining units are planned to be commissioned in a phased manner by December 2026,” the department informed.