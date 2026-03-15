NEW DELHI/JODHPUR/LADAKH, 14 Mar: Incarcerated for nearly six months, activist Sonam Wangchuk was released from the Jodhpur central jail on Saturday afternoon, hours after the union government announced its decision to revoke his detention under the National Security Act, a move welcomed by political parties and agitating Ladakh outfits.

Wangchuk, 59, was detained on 26 September last year under the stringent NSA on an order issued by the Leh district magistrate, two days after violent protests erupted during an agitation by the Leh Apex Body and the Kargil Democratic Alliance for statehood to Ladakh and its inclusion under the Sixth Schedule of the Constitution, leaving four people dead.

The activist was kept in the Jodhpur central jail, where he had already undergone nearly half of the detention period stipulated under the Act, according to a statement issued by the Centre announcing the decision to revoke his detention “with immediate effect.”

“He was released from jail at about 1:30 pm today following an order from the central government,” Ratanada Police Station SHO Dinesh Lakhawat said in Jodhpur, adding that his wife, Geetanjali Angmo, was there to complete the formalities.

The decision, which the Centre said was to foster an environment of peace and mutual trust in Ladakh to facilitate constructive dialogue with all stakeholders, comes days after the Supreme Court adjourned to 17 March the hearing on a plea filed by the activist’s wife challenging his detention.

In its official statement, the government on Saturday reiterated its commitment to foster an environment of peace, stability and mutual trust in Ladakh to facilitate constructive and meaningful dialogue with all stakeholders.

“In furtherance of this objective, and after due consideration, the government has decided to revoke the detention of Sonam Wangchuk with immediate effect by exercising the powers available under the National Security Act,” it said.

Reiterating its “commitment” to provide all necessary safeguards for Ladakh, the government expressed hope that the issues concerning the region will be resolved through constructive engagement and dialogue, including through the “mechanism of the high-powered committee,” constituted to address the concerns of the people of Ladakh, and other appropriate platforms.

Two days ago, Wangchuk had written on X that a just future for Ladakh would require sincere dialogue.

“I have not stepped away from activism. My commitment to Ladakh remains unchanged… But activism must serve a larger purpose: a just, lasting future for Ladakh. It will require clarity, unity, and sincere dialogue.

“Our struggle has always been for Ladakh’s protection, dignity, and long-term wellbeing and shall continue to be!!” he had said.

Vivek Tankha, Congress leader and lawyer for Wangchuk, asserted that he is a nationalist and his role will be crucial for Ladakh’s security and stability.

“I welcome the release of Sonam Wanchuk, the Glacier Man. From day one we were saying that the government has barked up the wrong tree!! Sonam is a nationalist, an educator & a climate change activist. Sonam’s role will be crucial for Ladakh’s security and stability,” Tanka said on X.

Newly sworn-in Ladakh Lt Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena welcomed the Centre’s decision, calling it a “positive step,” but underlined that “there is no place for agitation, bandhs, or violence in Ladakh. Such actions do not contribute to meaningful progress.”

“Instead, the path of cooperation and peaceful engagement should be followed to achieve lasting solutions,” he said in a statement issued by Lok Bhavan.

The Leh Apex Body (LAB) and the Kargil Democratic Alliance (KDA), which are spearheading the agitation over demands for statehood for Ladakh and its inclusion under the Sixth Schedule of the Constitution, termed the release a “big victory” for the people of Ladakh, saying it vindicated their stand on his innocence and removed the antinational blot on the region.

The LAB and KDA remain engaged in talks with the ministry of home affairs over their key demands of statehood and Sixth Schedule inclusion – issues that have simmered since the region was carved out of Jammu and Kashmir as a union territory in 2019.

The last meeting of the high-powered committee chaired by Minister of State for Home Affairs Nityanand Rai took place on 4 February, where both bodies demanded the release of Wangchuk, among other demands.

“This is not just about Wangchuk but about the whole of Ladakh. We had maintained from the start that the allegations against him, including the antinational charge, were baseless. Today, Ladakh stands vindicated,” LAB co-chairman Chering Dorjey said in Leh.

He said the movement for Ladakh’s political demands would continue despite the release.

“It will give fresh momentum to our movement,” he said, and added that the revocation appeared timed ahead of the Supreme Court hearing on 17 March.

“We believe the case was withdrawn before the 17 March hearing as the same outcome was expected from the Supreme Court,” he said.

Dorjey said their main demands remain unchanged and the struggle would continue, asserting that the group will take a call on the proposed protest rally in both Leh and Kargil on 16 March in the wake of an appeal by Chief Secretary Ashish Kundra.

Calling the development a major relief, he said the people of Ladakh felt hurt by the antinational allegations made against them. “We are among the most nationalist people in the country, yet we were branded antinational for the first time. It was a serious blot on Ladakh.”

He said the two other detained leaders are expected to be granted bail at the next hearing in the court on 23 March.

Kargil-based politician and Kargil Democratic Alliance (KDA) member Sajjad Kargili, in a post on X, demanded the immediate release of Deldan Namgial and Smanla Dorjey, and appealed to the government to drop all charges against other detainees unconditionally. (PTI)