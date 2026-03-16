YINGKIONG, 15 Mar: In a significant step towards advancing the Siang Upper Multipurpose Project (SUMP), a significant number of families from Pugging, Ramsing and Janbo villages gathered at the DC bungalow here in Upper Siang district on Sunday and extended their consent for the pre-feasibility report (PFR) activities by signing memorandums of understanding (MoUs) with the Government of Arunachal Pradesh.

From Pugging village, 57 out of 70 families signed the MoU. Residents from both Ramsing and Janbo villages also stepped forward to officially join the initiative, formally signing the MoU, demonstrating their commitment to the project at the PFR stage.

On behalf of the state government, Deputy Commissioner Talo Jerang signed the MoUs, while Jobang Nopi, Kabit Apang, and Yangkeng Takuk signed on behalf of the residents of Pugging, Ramsing, and Janbo village, respectively.

Pasighat West MLA Ninong Ering, who attended the MoU signing ceremony, described the development as historic and said: “Upper Siang inks a historic moment again today with 57 families from Pugging village, alongside dedicated residents from Ramsing and Janbo villages, signing MoUs for the pre-feasibility report towards the construction of the dam.

“There are challenges and there will be challenges, but we must move forward for development,” he added.

Ering lauded the DC and the SUMP Development Committee (SUMPDC), Upper Siang for their relentless efforts in encouraging people to adopt a pro-development mindset. He emphasised the need for the community to rise above emotions and think in terms of long-term progress and a better future for the coming generations.

He also appreciated the villagers, particularly from Janbo, for travelling so far in harsh weather to sign the MoUs.

Hydropower Joint Secretary Hage Lailang expressed gratitude to the villagers for attending the signing ceremony despite the heavy rain, noting that their forward-thinking vision would greatly benefit the region.

The signing of MoUs for the PFR stage marks a critical milestone, enabling the government to initiate detailed assessments and planning processes.

Senior community leaders also addressed the gathering and shared their views. SUMPDC member and retired ADC Kabit Apang reassured the gathering that the government and the people are working unitedly to achieve their goal, emphasising that the current focus is strictly on the PFR to gather scientific data and determine the dam’s viability.

Adding to the collaborative spirit, Halleng community chairman Koshang Nopi expressed gratitude to the government for providing 100% agricultural support and tools to the villagers.

Ajin Siboh from Pugging and Yangkeng Takuk from Janbo also spoke.

This progress builds upon earlier support extended by other villages, with 297 out of 302 families in Komkar and 105 out of 120 families in Karko previously signing MoUs. In Simong village, 194 out of 240 families previously signed the MoU, reflecting strong community support. Meanwhile, Halleng village recorded unanimous participation with all nine out of nine families signing the MoU, marking total consent for the project at the PFR stage. (DIPRO)