HOLLONGI, 15 Mar: An atmosphere of deep worship, prayer and expectation marked the four-day Arunachal revival and healing festival held here from 10-13 March, where believers from across Arunachal Pradesh and neighbouring states gathered, seeking revival and healing.

Organised by The Gatekeepers Arunachal, the revival festival brought together pastors, worship teams, and thousands of believers for four days of praise, preaching of the gospel, and prayers for healing.

Each day began with a ‘praise fiesta’ from 2 pm, during which different local churches led the congregation in praise and worship before the main revival service in the evening.

Churches including Nice Gen church, RBIM, Pentecost church, Mt Zion church, Divine Word church, Town Baptist church Nirjuli, CRC and PCFC led the worship sessions on different days, reflecting unity among churches across the region.

The atmosphere was further enriched by worship teams from Nagaland and Meghalaya, along with the worship team from apostle Ankit Sajwan’s ministry, who helped lead the congregation into moments of deep worship and prayer.

The main revival services began at 5 pm each evening and were led by apostle Ankit Sajwan. Over the four days, apostle Sajwan shared messages centred on repentance, faith and victory in Christ.

On the first day, he spoke about the need for spiritual awakening and repentance, reminding believers that revival begins when hearts return to god and to the truth of his word.

The second day’s message focused on righteousness and the believer’s identity in Christ, emphasising that through Jesus Christ believers are made righteous and can live free from fear and condemnation.

On the third day, he spoke on faith and the authority of believers, encouraging people to trust god’s promises and stand firm in faith even in the midst of difficulties.

On the final day, the message centred on victory through Christ, declaring that through the gospel believers can overcome fear, sickness and every challenge of life.

One of the most significant moments of the revival was the anointing and healing prayer, where believers came forward to be prayed for and anointed with oil. Despite the weather, lakhs of people participated in the anointing prayer during the festival.

The revival gathering also witnessed the presence of several church leaders and public representatives. Leaders from the Arunachal Christian Forum (ACF) addressed the gathering and encouraged believers to continue praying for peace and unity in the state.

Among the dignitaries present was MLA Toko Tatung, who encouraged the youths and believers to remain strong in faith and to contribute positively towards building a better society. Several MLAs, dignitaries and minister were also present during the event, expressing their support for the gathering.

The final night witnessed an extraordinary turnout, with more than two lakh people at the venue. Despite heavy rain, people continued to arrive and remained through the service, standing in the rain as they participated in worship and listened to the word of god.

Notably, a large portion of the gathering consisted of young people from across the state. The strong participation of youths was seen as a hopeful sign for the future, reflecting a growing interest among the younger generation in faith and spiritual values that can help shape a better future for the state.

One of the most remarkable aspects of the revival festival was the sense of unity among Christians from different denominations. Believers from various churches and backgrounds gathered together in one place, setting aside denominational differences and coming together as one body in faith and in Christ. Many church leaders noted that the gathering demonstrated a strong sense of Christian unity across the state and beyond.

The revival and healing meetings are part of a wider movement taking place across the Northeast. Similar gatherings were earlier held in Nagaland and later in Meghalaya, and have now reached Arunachal, bringing believers together in prayer and worship.

Apostle Ankit Sajwan is the founder of Ankit Sajwan ministries and the senior pastor of FOLJ church (Family of Lord Jesus) based in New Delhi. Through his ministry, he conducts revival meetings, Bible teaching and outreach programmes across India, emphasising faith in Christ, the power of the gospel, and prayer for healing.

As the four-day gathering came to a close, many testified about their healing, while many others said they were returning home encouraged and renewed in faith, believing that the revival experienced during the festival would continue to impact families, churches and communities across Arunachal and the wider Northeast.