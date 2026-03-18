PASIGHAT, 17 Mar: The social work department of Arunachal Pradesh University (APU) organised a voluntary blood donation camp on the occasion of the World Social Work Day on Tuesday, in collaboration with the APU Students’ Union and the blood centreof Bakin Pertin General Hospital (BPGH), here in East Siang district.

A total of 25 units of blood were collected during the camp.

Among the distinguished participants were Project Brahmank Chief Engineer Col Ashish Raisinghani, along with his team, and Pasighat-based North East Institute of Ayurveda and Folk Medicine Research’s Rachna Sharir lecturer Dr Daiarisa Rymbai.

The programme was held in line with this year’s World Social Work Day theme, ‘Co-Building Hope and Harmony: A Harambee Call to Unite a Divided Society’, reflecting the spirit of collective effort and shared responsibility by bringing together people from different backgrounds for a common humanitarian cause.

The medical team was led by BPGH Blood Bank Officer Dr Dilem Modi.