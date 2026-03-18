ROING, 17 Mar: A team of researchers from the RIWATCH Centre for Mother Languages (RCML) has conducted a comprehensive field study on the material culture of the Wancho tribe in Longding district.

The fieldwork aimed at documenting and interpreting the traditional material culture of the Wancho community of Longding district to analyse the social, religious and symbolic significance of material objects of the Wancho tribe, according to a RIWATCH release.

This initiative was a part of the RCML’s larger mission to preserve, promote and revive the rich indigenous cultural heritage, apart from sensitising the community members to the importance of preserving their heritage.

“A major outcome of the project will be the publication of a monograph, which will serve as an educational tool and help in transmitting traditional knowledge across generations,” the release said. Additionally, the community has donated their traditional artifacts to the RIWATCH museum.

The study was conducted from 9 to 16 March in Kamhua Noknuin upper Wancho village, Pongchau circle, Longkhaw, Niuasa, Mintong, and Niuanu villages.

The research team included Dr Rotnojoy Reang, Junior Research Officer Sapna Lingi, and RIWATCH Junior Documentation Officer Nabu Umbrey.