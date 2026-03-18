YUPIA, 17 Mar: A district level science exhibition for secondary and higher secondary schools of Papum Pare district was conducted on Tuesday at the NSCBAV here under the Rashtriya Avishkar Abhiyan (RAA).

A total of 13 out of 18 secondary and higher secondary schools participated in the exhibition, during which students showcased innovative and creative models based on the assigned themes.

The exhibition highlighted the importance of inquiry-based learning, a key objective of the RAA, which aims to connect classroom knowledge with real-life applications and foster technological innovation through maths and science clubs in schools.

GSS Mani secured the first position, while GSS Leporiang secured the second position, and GHSS Kimin secured the third position.

Certificates and trophies were awarded to the winners in recognition of their outstanding performance. (DIPRO)