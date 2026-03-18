ITANAGAR, 17 Mar: Senior Medical Officer Dr Toyum Doke passed away on 17 March.

Dr Doke breathed his last while being brought back to his native place following an unsuccessful treatment at a hospital in Guwahati (Assam). He was posted at the Tirbin PHC.

He is survived by his wife and five children.

Dr Doke was a highly respected and dedicated medical professional, widely known for his compassion, integrity, and unwavering commitment to public service.

He began his career as a residential doctor at Ramakrishna Mission Hospital, Itanagar, and later joined government service in 2006.

The Lendo Ao Welfare Association (LAWA), along with the Galo Ao Welfare Society, Galo Lune Bane Keba, Galo Indigenous Faith & Cultural Council, and Gumin Rigo Kilaju expressed profound grief over Dr Doke’s untimely demise.

“Throughout his distinguished career, he served with utmost sincerity and professionalism, making significant contributions to strengthening healthcare services, particularly in Tirbin and its surrounding areas,” the LAWA said in a condolence message.

“As senior medical officer at PHC Tirbin, he worked tirelessly to improve healthcare delivery and earned immense respect for his humility, kindness, and healing touch. His deep sense of duty and concern for the wellbeing of the people made him a beloved figure across all sections of society,” the association said.

Dr Doke was also an eminent community leader who played a vital role in social and cultural development. He served in various capacities, including as founder president of Gumin Rigo Kilaju, president and adviser to the Tirbin unit of the Lendo Ao, adviser to the LAWA, vice president of the Galo Lune Bane Keba, president of the Arunachal Vikash Parishad, and as an active member of the Northeast Riders Meet, the LAWA said.

“His invaluable contributions towards community unity and progress will always be remembered,” the association said.

All the organisations extended their heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family and prayed to the almighty to grant them strength, courage, and solace in this hour of grief.