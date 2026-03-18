ITANAGAR, 17 Mar: A delegation of former legislators of the Nagaland Legislative Assembly, currently on a study tour to Arunachal, called on Arunachal Pradesh Legislative Assembly (APLA) Speaker Tesam Pongte at his office here on Tuesday.

The delegation was led by former Nagaland speaker Neiba Ndang. Other members included former minister V Kashiho Sangtam, and former MLAs R Tohanba, Azheto, and Ishak Konyak.

The visit was part of a study tour aimed at exchanging experiences on legislative practices, strengthening interstate cooperation, and gaining insights into the functioning of the APLA.

During the interaction, matters of mutual interest concerning the eight Northeastern states were discussed, including issues relating to the welfare of the people of the region.

The delegation also shared their perspectives on matters concerning former legislators, such as pension provisions, security arrangements, ex gratia benefits, and other welfare measures.

The meeting provided an opportunity for a cordial exchange of views on legislative practices and for strengthening mutual understanding and cooperation among the Northeastern states. (Speaker’s PR Cell)