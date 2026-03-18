NAHARLAGUN, 17 Mar: A sensitisation programme on gender and sexual minorities (LGBTQIA+) was organised by AP QueerStation, in collaboration with the APSCW, at the Arunachal Pradesh State Commission for Women (APSCW) office here on Tuesday.

Speaking on the occasion, APSCW chairperson Yalem Taga Burang termed the sensitisation programme an important and progressive step towards inclusivity and awareness. She encouraged all participants to actively engage with and benefit from the information shared by the resource persons. She also emphasised the importance of not discriminating against or neglecting the LGBTQIA+ community, and instead urged everyone to learn, understand, and support their mental and emotional wellbeing.

Queer activist and founder of AP QueerStation Sawang Wangchha spoke on the topic ‘Understanding LGBTQIA+ identities, rights, and social challenges’. He addressed the common confusion between sex, gender and sexuality, and explained key LGBTQIA+ terminologies in a simple and accessible manner. He also shared his personal journey as a gay man, reflecting on the challenges of growing up in a heteronormative society and the pressure to conform.

He spoke about his ongoing work with AP QueerStation, where many young people reach out for guidance and support, often during moments of crisis.

Addressing the misconception that LGBTQIA+ identities are a “western concept,” he highlighted indigenous perspectives, including the Mumbal identity from the Adi community. He also emphasised that diversity exists in nature, citing examples from the animal world, including clownfish, which can change sex.

Wangchha expressed gratitude to the women of APSCW, acknowledging their role as nurturers and caregivers, and encouraged them to become the first line of support for LGBTQIA+ children. He also advocated inclusion of trans women in all women’s spaces, emphasising that women’s movements remain incomplete without their participation. He concluded by stressing the importance of inclusivity and intersectionality in all social movements.

Arunachal Pradesh State Human Rights Commission Chairperson Bamang Tago spoke on the theme ‘Equality, acceptance, and mental wellbeing’. He highlighted key legal and constitutional developments related to the queer and trans community, including the landmark 2014 NALSA judgement, the Navtej Singh Johar case, and the Transgender Persons (Protection of Rights) Act, 2019. He assured of continued support for the LGBTQIA+ community in Arunachal Pradesh and emphasised the need to expand awareness and sensitisation programmes across districts by involving NGOs, CBOs, and other relevant stakeholders.

NERIST Humanities Department Assistant Psychology Professor Dr Yuma Narah Camdir presented insights and testimonials from her research, highlighting issues such as isolation, depression, and substance abuse often arising from the challenges of navigating queer identities in unsupportive environments.

She also spoke about internalised homophobia, self-hate, and bullying, which stem from societal and familial pressures.

The programme was attended also by APWWS president Jarjum Ete, along with Radhilu Chai, Mamta Riba, APSCW members, IMC corporators, representatives from the women helpline team, AP QueerStation members, and students.