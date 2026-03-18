ITANAGAR, 17 Mar: Governor KT Parnaik expressed deep sorrow over the loss of lives caused by a mudslide in the Niti Vihar area here on Monday, and conveyed heartfelt condolence to the bereaved families.

The governor also wished a speedy and complete recovery for those who were injured in the incident.

Parnaik urged the people across the state to remain vigilant and cautious, particularly in vulnerable areas prone to landslides and flashfloods.

He emphasised that, during this time of the year, continuous rainfall often loosens soil and rocks in the hilly terrain, increasing the risk of mudslides and road blockages.

The governor appealed to residents, travellers, and local communities to stay informed through official advisories, avoid unnecessary travel during heavy rainfall, and report any early signs of landslides or erosion to local authorities. “Public awareness and timely precaution are essential to minimising risks and safeguarding lives,” he said.

The governor also advised district administrations and local authorities to intensify awareness campaigns, especially among communities living in landslide-prone zones and along riverbanks.

He stressed the need for proactive preparedness measures, including identifying vulnerable habitations, conducting regular monitoring of high-risk areas, and ensuring timely dissemination of weather and disaster alerts.

In addition, the governor directed officials to maintain adequate stocks of essential commodities such as food grains, medicines, and other relief materials, particularly in remote areas that may become temporarily cut off due to landslides or flooding.

“Such preparedness will help ensure that people do not face hardship during emergencies, and relief assistance can reach affected communities without delay,” he said. (Lok Bhavan)