TEZU, 17 Mar: The Lohit district administration conducted a Seva Aapke Dwar (SAD) 2.0 camp at Danglat on Tuesday.

Various services were delivered on the spot by different departments. The camp saw a significant turnout of villagers, with over 100 enrolments recorded across departments.

Tezu ZPM Baplalum Chiba, who inaugurated the camp, said that the success of SAD camps depends on collective participation, as departments are making dedicated efforts by reaching out directly to the people.

Addressing the gathering, the ZPM highlighted the importance of public participation and the proactive role of panchayati raj institutions and gaon buras in ensuring the success of such outreach initiatives. He said that meaningful involvement of PRI members is crucial in strengthening grassroots governance and maximising the impact of welfare programmes.

Sunpura ZPM Gulabso Bellai urged the villagers to make full use of the platform, stating that the camp eliminates the need to visit multiple offices in Tezu. He encouraged the public to actively engage with departmental officials, avail of services such as Aadhaar registration, ST certificates, and driving licences, and enhance awareness about various government schemes.

In East Siang district, a SAD 2.0 camp was held at the government secondary school in Ngorlung, benefitting over 300 residents of Ngorlung, Rallung,and nearby areas.

Twenty government departments extended various services during the camp, which was inaugurated by Ruksin ZPM Miti Dai Paron, in the presence of Ruksin Assistant Commissioner John Modi and PRI leaders of the area.

In Namsai district, a SAD 2.0 camp was organised by the district administration at the government upper primary school in Nongtaw Khamti on Tuesday.

Several departments delivered essential government services and benefits of welfare schemes at the doorsteps of the people during the camp.

First aid kits were distributed to gaon buras and the headmaster of the school by Ningroo ZPM Chow Cheyapingya Khamhoo. Soil health cards were also distributed to beneficiaries.

Earlier, Deputy Commissioner CR Khampa encouraged the villagers to avail of the services and benefits being provided under the SAD initiative. (DIPROs)