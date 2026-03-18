SANGRAM, 17 Mar: A three-day block level ‘foundation-cum-functional training programme’ for newly elected panchayati raj (PR) members and functionaries of the Sangram zilla parishad segment in Kurung Kumey district commenced here on Monday.

The programme is being conducted by the State Institute of Rural Development & Panchayati Raj (SIRD&PR), with the objective of strengthening the capacity of newly elected PR representatives and grassroots functionaries to ensure effective governance and implementation of rural development programmes.

Addressing the participants, Sangram ZPM Hillang Taro encouraged the elected representatives to actively participate in the training sessions and work collectively for strengthening grassroots governance and community development.

SDO Philip Tayeng delivered an insightful address regarding team work, and thanked the SIRD&PR for conducting the programme here for the first time.

SIRD&PR district in-charge Tamar Baki conducted several technical sessions during the programme. His sessions focused on the foundation and constitutional role of panchayati raj institutions, governance and participatory planning, financial management, implementation of government schemes, and the importance of localising sustainable development goals at the grassroots level.

He emphasised the need for panchayat leaders to adopt transparent, accountable, and inclusive governance practices while implementing development initiatives.

Nyobia Circle Officer Agam Komut appreciated the active participation of the trainees and expressed gratitude to the SIRD&PR for taking the initiative to organise such training programmes for the panchayat representatives of the district.

The training programme is being facilitated by a pool of experienced resource persons from various departments, including health, Arunachal Pradesh State Rural Livelihoods Mission, public health engineering & water supply, and other allied departments. Their participation will ensure a comprehensive and multi-sectoral approach to capacity building, enabling panchayat leaders to better understand the convergence of various government schemes and development initiatives.

Gram panchayat chairpersons, gram panchayat members, and functionaries such as ASHAs, anganwadi workers, panchayat staff, and teams from the Arunachal Pradesh State Rural Livelihoods Mission’s Sangram block unit are participating in the programme.