PASIGHAT, 17 Mar: A 15-day workshop on drama, being organised by the East Siang district unit of the Arunachal Pradesh Literary Society (APLS) in collaboration with the Arunachal Pradesh University’s (APU) Hindi department, commenced here on Tuesday.

Goge Bam, a theatre practitioner and director, shared her experiences and perspective on theatre.

Bam, an alumna of the National School of Drama, Delhi, and currently pursuing PhD at Shantiniketan, also highlighted the various challenges and rewards of pursuing a career in theatre, which is still a developing artistic arena in the state.

APU Registrar Narmi Darang highlighted the role of the university in facilitating such programme, saying that such programmes broaden the horizons of the youths of the state. He also touched upon several outreach programmes conducted by the university.

Co-organising secretary of the workshop, Dr Moge Basar highlighted the role of the APLS in fostering cultural change, and mentioned the contributions of figures such as Padma Shri awardee YD Thongchi.

Earlier, the APLS’ East Siang unit president Ponung Ering Angu highlighted the importance of organising such workshops for inculcating literary and cultural sensitivity in the younger generations. She stressed the role of drama in fomenting social consciousness.

The APLS’ East Siang unit general secretary Dr Ing Perme outlined the aims and objectives of the workshop, and shared the vision of the organisers in providing a platform and opportunity to young drama enthusiasts residing in the district. (DIPRO)