GEKU, 17 Mar: An awareness programme on protection of plant varieties and farmers’ rights to germplasm was organised here in Upper Siang district on 16 and 17 March.

Pasighat-based College of Horticulture and Forestry Dean Prof L Wangchu highlighted the importance of protecting indigenous crop varieties and conserving valuable germplasm resources of Arunachal Pradesh. He said that farmers can play a crucial role in conserving traditional crop diversity and should benefit from the provisions of the Protection of Plant Varieties and Farmers’ Rights Authority (PPVFRA) Act.

Dr Sanjay Kumar Pandey, senior scientist at ICAR Arunachal Pradesh Centre, Basar, emphasised the importance of creating awareness among farmers regarding registration and protection of plant varieties under the PPVFRA Act to safeguard farmers’ innovations and traditional knowledge.

KVK Head Dr Oyinti Megu highlighted the objectives of the programme.

A seed and germplasm exhibition showcasing traditional crop varieties brought by farmer participants was also organised during the programme.

During the technical sessions, experts delivered lectures on plant variety registration procedures, conservation of agricultural and horticultural crop biodiversity, and the benefits of the PPVFRA Act for farmers.

Farmers, scientists, extension personnel, and officials from agriculture and allied departments attended the programme.

On 17 March, a training-cum-field day on organic seed production of field crops in the mid-hills of Arunachal was conducted, followed by farmers-scientists interaction and distribution of inputs under the AICRP Seed Project.

The programme was jointly organised by the ICAR Arunachal Pradesh Centre, Basar and the KVK here.