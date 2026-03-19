[Bengia Ajum]

ITANAGAR, 18 Mar: Following the recent death of four people in a mudslide at Niti Vihar here, the Itanagar Capital Region (ICR) administration has imposed a blanket ban on earth cutting by all private as well as government agencies with immediate effect across the ICR.

In an order issued on 18 March, ICR deputy commissioner Toko Babu, while announcing the ban, warned that defaulters will be booked under Section 163 of the BNSS, Section 326 of the BNS, and Section 51(b) of the Disaster Management Act, 2005.

He further stated that FIRs will be registered by the respective administrative officers under the aforementioned provisions of the BNS, BNSS, and the Disaster Management Act, 2005.

“A blanket ban has been imposed on earth cutting in the entire ICR. Anyone violating it will be charged as per the law. Assistant Commissioners of Itanagar and Naharlagun, along with the Circle Officer of Banderdewa, have been empowered to take action in coordination with the police,” DC Babu informed this daily.

He added that the administration has received several reports of people indulging in earth cutting without obtaining prior permission from the authorities.

The DC further stated that such illegal earth cutting not only endangers human lives due to resultant landslides but also causes blockage of drains and river streams. It also leads to the defacement of public property, including government buildings, roads, particularly NH-415, nallahs, culverts, and storm water drains.

“Taking everything into consideration, this decision to ban earth cutting was taken. All previously granted permissions now stand cancelled, and people must stop such activities immediately,” he added.

The move comes after four people were killed and three others injured in a major mudslide at a construction site in the Niti Vihar area. The incident occurred on Monday evening when a portion of land caved in at a private residence where a retaining wall was under construction.

The incident has also sparked concern on social media over rampant earth cutting across the ICR. Meanwhile, citizens have welcomed the decision, expressing hope that it will help prevent loss of lives and protect both government and private property.