BASAR, 18 Mar: A Special POCSO court here in Leparada district has convicted and sentenced a man to rigorous imprisonment (RI) for 20 years along with a fine of Rs. 20,000 in connection with a case registered under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, 2012.

In default of payment of the fine, the convict will undergo an additional six months of simple imprisonment.

The court of special (POCSO) judge Jaweplu Chai found the accused Rika Bam guilty under Section 6 of the POCSO Act, 2012.

As per court records, the case (No BSR/POCSO-05/2023), arising out of Basar Police Station FIR No. 31/2023 dated October 27, 2023, pertains to offences committed between October 20 and 25, 2023.

The accused was arrested on 28 October, 2023 and the chargesheet was filed on 5 December, 2023.

According to the prosecution, the convict, who was a relative of the five-year-old victim, sexually assaulted a minor girl during that period. Being a relative, the convict had easy access to the victim’s home, which facilitated the commission of the crime.

The case highlights the grave consequences of offences against children and underscores the strict enforcement of the POCSO Act. Authorities stated that public dissemination of such judgments aims to create awareness about the legal repercussions of such crimes and to deter potential offenders.

Officials further emphasized the importance of vigilance and community responsibility in safeguarding children and preventing such incidents in the future. (DIPRO)