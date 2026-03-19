PASIGHAT, 18 Mar: A buyer-seller meet on medicinal and aromatic plants was organized by the North Eastern Institute of Ayurveda & Folk Medicine Research, Pasighat in collaboration with College of Horticulture & Forestry, Pasighat and College of Agriculture, Central Agricultural University, Imphal, here in East Siang on Monday last.

The objective of the meet was to provide a common platform for interaction between growers, collectors, and potential buyers associated with the Medicinal and Aromatic Plants (MAPs) sector.

During the interactions, participants discussed the potential of locally available MAPs, quality standards, market demand, and strategies to promote sustainable harvesting and cultivation practices in the region.

The event witnessed the active participation of over 80 individuals and facilitated productive discussions, paving the way for future collaborations and business partnerships.

The event’s organising secretary Dr. Amal Bawri stated that the meet has brought together various stakeholders, including farmers, traders and experts, to explore marketing opportunities and strengthen the value chain for medicinal and aromatic plants found in Arunachal Pradesh.

On the occasion, NEIAFMR assistant professor Dr. Sajeena A, delivered a talk on “Global Market demands of Medicinal Plants in Herbal Industry.”

North Lakhimpur University, Assam vice chancellor prof. Mukul Ch. Borah and retired director, Health Services, GoAP, Dr. Riken Rina, director in-charge Dr. Inya Lingu, Department of Botany, JN College, Pasighat associate professor Dr. Temim Payum, Arunachal Pradesh Biodiversity Board research officer Dr. Bamin Yakang and Arunachal Pradesh State Medicinal Plant Board research officer Dr. Tenzin Drema were also present in the event.