KAMBA, 18 Mar: Around 300 villagers availed themselves of government services during an outreach camp conducted at Sala Potom village under Darak circle in West Siang district on Wednesday.

The camp was organized by the Darak CO office and the Kamba ADC office in collaboration with local Panchayat leaders to provide government services at the doorstep of residents in the remote village and nearby areas.

The services included issuance of ST, PRC, income, birth and death certificates; correction and updation of Aadhaar cards; issuance of forms for ration cards; renewal of ration and job cards; and health check-ups of the villagers, among others. (DIPRO)