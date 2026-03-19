BHALUKPONG, 18 Mar: The white water rafting course conducted by the Tawang-based 2 APBn NCC in coordination with National Institute of Mountaineering and Adventure Sports (NIMAS) culminated at Kameng river here in West Kameng district on Tuesday last.

During the course, cadets underwent rigorous training in white water rafting, including handling of rafting equipment, river navigation techniques, safety procedures, rescue drills, and identification of river hazards. The training was imparted by experienced instructors from NIMAS, ensuring a high standard of professionalism and safety.

In addition to rafting activities, the cadets participated in short trek to Phinjuli and visited the Tippi Orchid Research Centre, gaining valuable insights into the region’s biodiversity.

Brig Prashant Chauhan, group commander, NCC group headquarters, Tezpur, visited the camp and reviewed the training of cadets. He highlighted the role of adventure activities in building confidence, resilience and team spirit.

Fifty NCC cadets from the North Eastern Region Directorate participated in the 10-day intensive course.

The course provided a platform for cadets to develop confidence, leadership, teamwork, and resilience, while fostering a spirit of adventure and environmental awareness. (DIPRO)