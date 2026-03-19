KANUBARI, 18 Mar: Agriculture minister Gabriel D. Wangsu on Wednesday inaugurated the Industrial Training Institute (ITI) at Kanubari and the newly developed infrastructure of the Government Higher Secondary School here in Longding district, marking a significant step towards strengthening skill development and educational facilities in the region.

Addressing the gathering, Wangsu expressed hope that the ITI would serve as a meaningful platform to meet the growing aspirations of unemployed youth in the state.

He emphasized that such institutions must remain “living and vibrant centres of learning,” equipping young people with practical skills and improving their employability.

The minister urged PRI members to spread awareness about the institute and motivate young people to enroll in skill-based training programmes. He also called upon local communities to make full use of the facility for their socio-economic advancement.

Wangsu also interacted with trainees of the first phase, listening to their concerns and challenges and assuring continued government support for addressing them.

As part of the programme, a plantation drive was carried out within the ITI campus under the department of forest, symbolising the importance of environmental responsibility alongside development.

The inauguration ceremony was attended by Skill Development & Entrepreneurship secretary Bullo Mamu, Skill Development & Entrepreneurship deputy director Gyati Kacho, Longding deputy commissioner Kunal Yadav and Kanubari ADC Yashwant Meena, public leaders, trainees and instructors of the institute.

Later, Wangsu inaugurated the newly upgraded infrastructure of the Government Higher Secondary School, Kanubari.

On the occasion, horticulture inputs including solar crop dryers and power tillers were distributed to beneficiaries under the Mission for Integrated Development of Horticulture (MIDH) by the district horticulture department, Longding. CGI sheets were also distributed to 62 beneficiaries.

Wangsu stressed the importance of transparency and accountability in the implementation of government schemes and urged departmental officers and public leaders to ensure that only genuine beneficiaries are selected so that the intended benefits reach the right people.

The minister also held a detailed review meeting with heads of departments of the Kanubari constituency to assess ongoing developmental activities and discuss future priorities.