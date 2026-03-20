ITANAGAR, 19 Mar: The All Nyishi Youth Association (ANYA) has flagged alleged administrative irregularities at the NHPC Ltd’s Itanagar regional office (RO), and sought immediate intervention from the company’s top leadership.

In a memorandum addressed to NHPC Chairman and Managing Director Bhupendra Gupta, the association raised concerns over transfer of local employees, shortage of staff, and alleged neglect of safeguards meant for Scheduled Tribe (ST) communities.

The ANYA alleged that several non-engineering employees, including local women, have been transferred from the Itanagar office to remote project sites.

It questioned the necessity of such postings, stating that these roles are primarily administrative and generally confined to regional offices.

The association expressed concern over the impact of such transfers on local employees, particularly women, citing challenges associated with postings in remote and difficult locations.

It also highlighted a reported reduction in manpower at the Itanagar office, claiming that the office is functioning with significantly fewer staffers compared to other NHPC regional offices despite handling major hydropower projects in the state.

According to the ANYA, the reduced workforce could affect administrative efficiency and oversight of ongoing projects in Arunachal Pradesh.

The association further alleged that opportunities meant for indigenous communities, including employment and contractual benefits, are not being fully implemented at the regional level.

It also pointed to delays in the development of a permanent NHPC regional office in Hollongi, stating that progress has been slow despite the project’s importance.

The ANYA urged the NHPC management to review the recent transfer orders, strengthen staffing, and ensure greater local participation in line with existing provisions.

The memorandum has also been forwarded to Chief Minister Pema Khandu, Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein, and NHPC Director Uttam Lal.

The association called for timely action, stating that addressing the issues is crucial for employees’ welfare and maintaining trust between the company and local communities.