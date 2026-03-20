[ Prem Chetry ]

ZEMITHANG, 19 Mar: Promoting community development and sustainable tourism, the Indian Army has built a unique café – Border Brew Café – on a decommissioned bridge here in Tawang district, under Operation Sadbhavana.

The café, which was inaugurated on Wednesday, stands as a unique and pioneering initiative, constructed on a decommissioned Bailey bridge over the Nyamjang Chu river. This innovative concept makes it one of a kind in the entire Northeast India, blending heritage infrastructure with modern utility.

Developed with a vision to create livelihood opportunities and enhance local engagement, the café is poised to emerge as an iconic pit stop in Zemithang, attracting tourists, visitors, and travellers exploring the region.

Lumla MLA Tsering Lhamu lauded the innovative idea of the Indian Army, stating that it is a proud moment for the people of the valley. She said that “this initiative has beautifully blended creativity with community welfare.

“This cafe stands as a symbol of opportunity for locals, a boost to border tourism, and a step towards sustainable development in our remote regions,” she added, noting that such efforts truly strengthen the bond between the armed forces and the people while opening new avenues for livelihood and growth.

Demonstrating exceptional planning, dedication, and execution capability, the Indian Army completed the construction of this landmark project in a record time of just 31 days.

The project underscores the ethos of Operation Sadbhavana, which aims to foster goodwill, strengthen civil-military relations, and contribute meaningfully to the socioeconomic upliftment of border communities.

The inauguration ceremony witnessed enthusiastic participation of local residents, dignitaries, and Army personnel, marking a proud moment for the region and setting the stage for enhanced tourism and community development in Zemithang valley.