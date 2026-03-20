RONO HILLS, 19 Mar: A three-day training programme on ‘Preparation of compost from agricultural waste inoculated with isolated bacteria’,along with a training-cum-skill development programme on management of horticultural crops, organised by the Rural Business Incubation Centre (RuBIC) and the horticulture department of Rajiv Gandhi University (RGU), concluded at the university here on Thursday.

The training in compost preparation was conducted under the aegis of the National Mission on Himalayan Studies (NMHS)-funded project, while the training-cum-skill development programme in management of horticultural crop was funded by New Delhi-based National Institute for Plant Biotechnology. The first programme aimed at promoting sustainable agricultural practices by utilising agricultural waste efficiently through microbial inoculation techniques, and at enhancing the knowledge and skills of the participants in modern horticultural practices.

In his address, RGU Vice-Chancellor (i/c) Prof SK Nayak emphasised the importance of ensuring the wellbeing and sustainability of all living beings through responsible stewardship of natural resources.

Prof Nayak also stressed the need for sustainable agricultural practices, conservation of biodiversity, and adoption of eco-friendly technologies to address the growing challenges in agriculture.

RGU Horticulture HoD Dr Arindam Barman and scholar Teresa Nuski Taruk demonstrated the scientific methods of compost preparation, emphasising the role of microbial inoculants in accelerating decomposition, enhancing nutrient availability, and improving soil health.

Participants, including students, farmers, and aspiring entrepreneurs, were provided hands-on exposure to composting techniques, preparation of bacterial inoculum, and proper management of organic waste. The event also highlighted the environmental and economic benefits of composting, such as reducing dependency on chemical fertilisers and promoting eco-friendly farming practices.

Agriculture inputs were distributed among the farmer participants.

During the training on horticultural crops, the participants were exposed to improved crop management practices, including nutrient management, pest and disease control, and sustainable cultivation methods to increase productivity and profitability.

Hands-on training in extraction of essential oil and other biochemical methods for management of horticultural crops was also provided to the participants.

RuBIC CEO Dr Baanu Loya, and RuBIC Deputy CEO Neha M Sangma highlighted the importance of integrating scientific knowledge with traditional practices to achieve sustainable agricultural development. Hands-on training and interactive sessions enabled the participants to gain practical exposure and a deeper understanding of the subject.

RGU Finance Officer Prof Otem Padung, Prof Manoj Kar from XIM University, Bhubaneswar, Odisha, and RGU Agricultural Sciences Dean (i/c) Dr Sandeep Janghu, among others, attended the programme.