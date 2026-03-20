HONG, 19 Mar: The Lower Subansiri district administration, in collaboration with the Mahatma Gandhi Centre (MGC) here, organised an awareness programme on child labour, drug abuse, and skill development as part of the ongoing Arunachal Rising campaign here on Thursday.

Among the attendees were Deputy Commissioner Oli Perme and MGC executive director Punyo Hinda.

The programme witnessed active participation of teachers and students of Saint Claret College, Ziro and Mudo Tamo Memorial College, along with various stakeholders, including ZPC Hibu Dumi, Ziro-based NGO Eingko Foundation led by its founder Tage Onia, members of the Apatani Students’ Union led by its education secretary Koj Rissang, All Hong Students’ Union, gaon buras and gaon buris of Hong, and officials and students of the MGC.

The event featured insightful sessions by distinguished resource persons. District Labour and Employment Officer Ngilyang Pugang spoke extensively on child labour and the legal measures to curb it, while All Arunachal Pradesh Anti-Drugs Squad’s women’s wing president Bamin Ashaaddressed the growing drug menace in Ziro, highlighting its adverse effects on health and families. MGC superintendent Ashutosh Ranjanelaborated how skill development initiatives are transforming lives and creating sustainable livelihood opportunities.

DIPRO (i/c) Tai Arun informed that the programme was part of the Arunachal Rising campaign. He highlighted that the district administration and the IPR department have produced two awareness videos under the campaign – one focusing on drug abuse awareness and another showcasing the district’s progress, titled ‘Lower Subansiri Rising’. Both videos were screened during the programme to spread awareness among the attendees.

He further said that the Arunachal Rising campaign is a comprehensive publicity initiative “aimed at fostering a positive shift through a citizen-centric approach.”

“The campaign seeks to promote development by ensuring awareness, participation, and accessibility to various government schemes, welfare measures, and flagship programmes,” he added.

DC Perme emphasised the importance of education in eliminating child labour and combating drug abuse. She urged parents and stakeholders to ensure that every child is enrolled in school, and encouraged the youths to pursue skill development and self-employment opportunities. Citing examples such as homestay ventures, she stressed the need for basic hospitality training, including effective communication skills. She called for collective and sustained efforts from all sections of the society to combat the drug menace.

Hinda in his address informed that the MGC here was inaugurated by Tara Gandhi, granddaughter of the Father of the Nation, on 2 October, 2023. He highlighted that the centre promotes Gandhian ideals while offering skill-based courses such as plumbing, electrical work, and beautician training. He urged students and NGOs to “act as catalysts in spreading awareness on the critical social issues discussed during the programme.”

The MGC distributed certificates to recently passed-out students through the hands of the deputy commissioner, recognising their successful completion of various skill development courses.

Members of production house NewsZ – Tailyang Pugang, Samir Ali, and Mihin Nancy – were also felicitated with certificates of appreciation by the deputy commissioner in recognition of their valuable contribution in producing the drug awareness video and the ‘Lower Subansiri Rising’ campaign film. (DIPRO)