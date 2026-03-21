PASIGHAT, 20 Mar: The Indian Army organised a comprehensive medical camp at the community health centre in Mebo in East Siang district on Thursday.

The initiative was undertaken by the Spearhead Gunners under the Spear Corps, with the aim of providing accessible and quality healthcare services to the local population.

The medical camp witnessed enthusiastic participation of residents of Mebo and nearby villages. A team of experienced medical specialists conducted free health check-ups and consultations across multiple disciplines.

The services included general diagnostics, distribution of essential medicines, dental examinations, and expert medical advice. The camp catered to a wide spectrum of healthcare needs, benefiting a large number of civilians.

The event was organised in coordination with the District Health Society, ensuring seamless delivery of medical services and effective outreach to the local community. (DIPRO)