PASIGHAT, 20 Mar: Several departments of Jawaharlal Nehru College (JNC) here in East Siang district organised a series of seminars on 19 and 20 March.

These sessions, spanning the fields of commerce, economics, humanities, education, and science, provided a vibrant platform for students to engage with contemporary global issues and classical academic discourses.

The commerce department organised a seminar on Friday, focusing on the ‘Impact of digital payments on the Indian economy’, highlighting the rapid evolution of UPI and the shift towards a cashless society. Head of Department Agin Taboh detailed the transition from traditional to digital platforms, while Dr Manjung Mossang in his observatory remarks emphasised the need for digital literacy in rural areas to ensure inclusive growth.

Complementing this economic discourse, the economics department in collaboration with the Internal Quality Assurance Cell (IQAC), conducted a seminar titled ‘Indian economy: Growth, prospects and challenges’. Keynote speaker Oman Taloh provided an insightful overview of pressing issues such as unemployment, malnutrition, and inequality. The event, coordinated by Dr Apilang Apum and Mito Moyong, featured seven student presenters exploring diverse topics, ranging from the economics of Indian weddings to modern farming techniques.

The social and pedagogical landscape was explored by the education department, which hosted a seminar on ‘Gender studies/education: Promoting equality and inclusion in contemporary society’. Coordinated by Dr Untung Tamuk, the event featured a keynote address by HoD Dr Johny Tabing, who emphasised education’s role in challenging stereotypes. Resource person Tony Jamoh discussed practical gender-sensitive educational practices, while 25 students presented papers on themes like feminism and inclusive pedagogy.

Gami Gamlin secured the first position, followed by Rina Riba securing the second position, and Remiyoi Tatik and Yani Pabin securing the third.

In the realm of humanities, the English department conducted a seminar titled ‘Celebrating Indian English literature: From cradle to crown’, coordinated by Guni Muang and Dr Zenny Kamsi. Keynote speaker Dr SK Sinha traced the trajectory of Indian English writing, while Vice Principal Dr Leki Sitang urged the students to sharpen their expressive skills.

Suki Taba and Atlong Tayeng were adjudged the best presenters, while Lakshmi Limbu stood second best.

The science faculty witnessed equally rigorous participation across multiple disciplines. The zoology department held a seminar on 19 March, themed ‘Genetic engineering and biotechnology in the welfare of humankind’, during which Dr Kento Kadu highlighted the lifesaving potential of biotechnological advancements. Under the coordination of Dr Leki Wangchu, 13 student groups presented their research, with the team led by Hibu Kampu securing the top prize, followed by teams led by Kangui Nokwoham and Aekmi Perme.

Simultaneously, the chemistry department explored molecular bonding in their seminar, ‘From Werner to Ferrocene’, coordinated by Hage Yalu. Resource persons Yumi Nyori and TT Tada guided the session, where Moi Lollen and Mode Lollen bagged the first prize. The physics department and the botany department also conducted their respective seminars on 19 and 20 March, ensuring a comprehensive intellectual environment across the campus.

These departmental initiatives concluded with interactive sessions and prize distributions, reflecting JNC’s commitment to nurturing the next generation of scholars through practical engagement and critical inquiry, the college stated in a release.