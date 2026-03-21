YINGKIONG, 20 Mar: Thirty-nine more residents of Komkar village, presently staying in different parts of Upper Siang and other districts owing to their occupations and business engagements, have extended their support to carry out the pre-feasibility report (PFR) survey for the Siang Upper Multipurpose Project (SUMP).

With this, the number of residents supporting the PFR survey from Komkar village stands at 336.

The list of supporting residents was formally submitted by Oyang Boko on behalf of the villagers to Upper Siang Deputy Commissioner Talo Jerang on Friday. (DIPRO)