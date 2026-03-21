PASIGHAT, 20 Mar: A five-day short-term training programme on ‘Youth entrepreneurship development through mushroom production technology’ was conducted at the government polytechnic college here in East Siang district from 16-20 March.

The programme, which was organised by the polytechnic college’s basic science and humanities department, aimed at equipping the participants with practical skills and knowledge in mushroom cultivation while promoting entrepreneurship among local youths. It witnessed enthusiastic participation of students, aspiring entrepreneurs, and members from diverse sections of the community.

During the training, College of Horticulture and Forestry’s (CHF) Plant Protection HoD Dr P Rajadelivered a lecture and conducted hands-on sessions covering various aspects of mushroom production, including tissue culture techniques in mushroom production, mushroom spawn production technology, oyster mushroom cultivation technology, milky mushroom cultivation technology, harvesting, and marketing strategies.

The sessions also highlighted the economic potential of mushroom farming as a sustainable and income-generating activity.

The practical sessions of the training were held at the CHF, where the participants received firsthand experience in mushroom cultivation techniques under expert supervision of Dr Raja, who shared his expertise and guided the participants on scientific methods of mushroom cultivation and enterprise development.

Certificates were distributed to the participants on the concluding day.

Government Polytechnic College Basic Science and Humanities HoD Kayum Lomi expressed satisfaction over the conduct of the programme and appreciated the active involvement of the trainees.

The training programme is expected to create new opportunities for self-employment and contribute to livelihood generation in the region through mushroom-based enterprises.