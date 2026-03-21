YUPIA, 20 Mar: The Papum Pare district labour and employment office, in collaboration with the district child protection unit, organised a programme at the Tigdo market on Friday, with the objective of spreading awareness on child protection, prevention of child labour, and welfare schemes for unorganised workers.

During the programme, CO-cum-Labour Officer Mary Bui interacted with shopkeepers and labourers and emphasised the importance of registering on the e-Shram portal. She highlighted that the portal serves as a national database for unorganised workers and enables them to avail of various social security schemes.

She further informed that registered workers can receive accidental insurance coverage under the Pradhan Mantri Suraksha Bima Yojana (PMSBY), including financial assistance of Rs 2 lakh in case of accidental death or permanent disability, and Rs 1 lakh in case of partial disability, besides facilitating access to welfare schemes and assistance during emergencies.

ICDS Cell Deputy Director Jaya Taba spoke about child protection mechanisms and the provisions under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act, 2012 (POCSO Act). Expressing concern over the rising cases registered under the Act in recent times, she urged all stakeholders to remain vigilant and proactive in safeguarding children.

The labour protection officer highlighted the legal provisions and penalties under the Child Labour (Prohibition and Regulation) Amendment Act, 2016, and stressed the importance of preventing child labour and ensuring the protection of children’s rights.

Child Protection Officer Techi Ayum was also present during the programme.

The awareness programme aimed to sensitise shopkeepers, labourers and members of the public to the importance of protecting children’s rights, preventing child labour, and encouraging registration of unorganised workers on the e-Shram portal to avail of social security benefits. (DIPRO)