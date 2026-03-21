JOLLANG, 20 Mar: The Internal Quality Assessment Cell (IQAC) of Don Bosco College(DBC) here organised a state level workshop on ‘Understanding NAAC’s new binary accreditation framework’ on Friday.

Sponsored by the Arunachal Pradesh Private Educational Institutions Regulatory Commission (APPEIRC), the workshop was led by NEHU (Meghalaya) IQAC Director Prof Ghanashyam Bez, former RGU IQAC director Prof RC Parida, and former Sacred Heart College (Tamil Nadu) IQAC director Prof S Sagayaraj.

The workshop was aimed at imparting knowledge of the new binary accreditation framework for colleges and universities preparing to get accredited.

DBC Principal Fr Jose George said that the topic of the workshop was a pertinent one as the workshop and finally the NAAC accreditation would help to ensure the quality of the institutions and the education provided by them. He informed the gathering that the college “went through a painful five-year journey and was finally awarded with A grade.”

APPEIRC member Dr Limo Ete informed that the chief minister, the governor and everyone in the education department are concerned with the quality of higher education in the state. He added that out of 54 higher educational institutes, 34 are run by private entities and 20 by the state government. “Only four private and two government institutes are accredited by the NAAC at present,” he said.

DBC IQAC adviser Dr Arun Kumar Sharma in his keynote speech apprised the participants of the new binary accreditation framework. He also highlighted the need for the change, as it has made the process simpler than before, in accordance with the New Education Policy 2020. He spoke also on the two stages of accreditation, and how they are different from the previous system.

In the first technical session, Prof Gahanashyam Bezspoke on the topic ‘NAAC’s new binary accreditation framework’. He highlighted the yes/no system of accreditation. He explained in detail the different matrices in the binary accreditation and their importance for the NAAC and the institute.

In the second technical session, Prof RC Parida focused on ‘Building institutional readiness for binary accreditation’. He began by speaking on the history and purpose of the NAAC. He then highlighted the 10 key attributes in the new framework. He continued with the pre-requisite documents filing that include AISHE certificate, affiliation letter/certificate, and AQAR and SOP compliance. He also spoke on document management, with special focus on digitalisation and how it can impact accreditation.

In the final session, Prof S Sagayaraj deliberated on ‘Accreditation process, documentation and filling system’. He spoke on the accreditation process, eligibility and assessment process, procedural details, including guidelines for filling up the self-study report, assessment & accreditation process flow, students’ satisfaction survey, IIQA submission process and also the 10 attributes of the new binary accreditation framework.