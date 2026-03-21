ITANAGAR, 20 Mar: Governor KT Parnaik has greeted the people of the state, especially the Muslim community, on the occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr.

He expressed hope that the festival would usher in goodwill, peace, and harmony, strengthening the bonds of mutual respect and understanding among all communities.

“Eid-ul-Fitr marks the joyful culmination of the holy month of Ramzan, a period devoted to prayer, self-discipline, compassion, and forgiveness. The observance of fasting during Ramzan reflects deep faith in the almighty and instils the values of humility, patience, and empathy,” the governor said.

“This blessed occasion reminds us of the importance of sharing with the less fortunate, fostering generosity, and extending kindness to one another, thereby reinforcing the spirit of benevolence and social harmony,” he said.

He prayed for Allah’s choicest blessings upon all, wishing everyone happiness, good health, and prosperity. (Lok Bhavan)