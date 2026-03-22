[ Joseph Wangjen ]

India prides itself on the idea of ‘unity in diversity’,yet this ideal is often questioned by the lived experiences of many Northeast Indians. From school textbooks to political speeches, the phrase symbolises the nation’s commitment to respecting cultural, linguistic, and ethnic differences while maintaining a shared national identity. However, national integration cannot be achieved through slogans alone.

The eight states of Northeast India – Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Manipur, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Nagaland, Tripura, and Sikkim – are home to hundreds of tribes and communities, each with rich traditions, unique languages, and distinct histories. This diversity reflects the very essence of India’s plural identity. Yet, despite being an integral part of the Indian union, people from the region often face prejudice, stereotyping, and racial discrimination when they travel, study, or work outside the Northeast.

Their ethnic appearance, languages, and cultural practices frequently become the basis for such discrimination. These experiences raise an uncomfortable but necessary question: if India truly believes in unity in diversity, why do fellow citizens from the Northeast continue to face racism in other parts of the country?

One of the primary reasons behind this issue is the widespread lack of awareness about the Northeast among people in other parts of India. Many grow up with limited knowledge of the region’s history, cultures, languages, and diverse communities. In school curricula and public discourse, the Northeast often receives minimal attention, contributing to ignorance and reinforcing stereotypes.

Geographical factors have also contributed to this disconnect. The region is connected to the rest of India through the narrow Siliguri Corridor, often referred to as the ‘Chicken’s Neck’. This physical separation has historically limited interaction and understanding, fostering a sense of distance between the Northeast and the rest of the country. Over time, this has led to feelings of alienation and exclusion among many from the region.

Media representation has further deepened the problem. For decades, mainstream coverage of the Northeast has largely focused on insurgency, border tensions, and security concerns, often overlooking its cultural richness, achievements, and contributions. Such one-dimensional portrayals fail to present a balanced image and reinforce negative perceptions.

Experiences from everyday life highlight the seriousness of the issue. Many individuals from the Northeast have reported being treated as outsiders and subjected to racial slurs in different parts of India. Even in metropolitan centres like New Delhi, such incidents are not uncommon, reflecting the persistence of stereotypes and ignorance.

Recent incidents further underscore the urgency of addressing this issue. In February 2026, three young women from Arunachal were racially abused in Malviya Nagar, Delhi, during a dispute with neighbours. In December 2025, a 24-year-old student from Tripura, Anjel Chakma, was fatally attacked in Dehradun after being subjected to racial slurs. In addition to such extreme cases, many people from the Northeast routinely report verbal abuse, being called derogatory names, or being mistaken for foreigners due to their appearance. Housing discrimination is another persistent problem, with many landlords refusing accommodation based on stereotypes related to lifestyle, food habits, or cultural practices.

Addressing racism against Northeast Indians demands urgent, concrete, and sustained action. While the Indian Constitution guarantees equality before the law and prohibits discrimination, there is a pressing need for stricter enforcement of laws against racial harassment. Acts of racial abuse must be treated with seriousness, and fast-track mechanisms should be established to ensure timely justice. Law enforcement agencies must also be sensitised to handle such cases with empathy and accountability.

Equally important is the need to raise awareness across the country. Racism often stems from ignorance and lack of exposure. Nationwide campaigns should promote respect for Northeast communities and highlight their cultural diversity and contributions. Government initiatives, along with responsible use of social media, can play a crucial role in challenging stereotypes and fostering inclusivity.

Strengthening institutional support systems is another key step. Many students and professionals from the Northeast migrate to urban centres for education and employment. Establishing dedicated help centres, helplines, and legal support mechanisms can provide them with a sense of security and belonging. The role of the ministry of development of Northeastern region can also be expanded to address issues of social discrimination and promote cultural exchange initiatives across India.

The media, too, has a vital responsibility in shaping public perception. Greater and more accurate representation of Northeast communities in films, television, and news platforms can help break stereotypes and normalise diversity. Highlighting their achievements, culture, and everyday experiences can foster greater understanding and respect.

Educational reform remains one of the most effective long-term solutions. Institutions such as the National Council of Educational Research and Training should incorporate comprehensive content on Northeast India in school curricula. Including its history, cultural diversity, and geographical significance can help build awareness among young learners and reduce prejudice over time. Educational institutions should also promote intercultural dialogue through seminars, academic programmes, and interstate student exchanges.

Promoting Northeast cultural festivals across the country can further strengthen national integration. Such initiatives allow people from different regions to experience the rich traditions, music, cuisine, and art of Northeast communities. Cultural exchange not only fosters interaction but also helps dismantle stereotypes and build mutual respect.

Ultimately, the idea of ‘unity in diversity’ must go beyond rhetoric and become a lived reality. It requires not just acceptance, but genuine respect, inclusion, and equality for all citizens. Racism against Northeast Indians is not merely a regional concern; it challenges the very foundation of India’s democratic and pluralistic identity.

India’s claim of ‘unity in diversity’ will remain incomplete until every Northeast Indian can live with dignity, free from prejudice, in every corner of the country. (The contributor is a postgraduate student in political science at Dibrugarh University, Assam)