HAYULIANG, 21 Mar: Ten women SHG members from Hoiliang and Matengliang villages participated in a ‘small-scale training programme on banana chips preparation’, conducted by the Anjaw KVK under the PMDDKY programme for women SHGs, here on Saturday.

The training focused on utilising locally available bananas for value addition.

Hoiliang village has an abundance of local and wild banana trees, but the SHG members were largely unaware of ways to process and add value to these resources.

During the training, foods and nutrition specialist Pooja Singnale provided hands-on guidance to the participants on preparing banana chips from locally available bananas. The session aimed to introduce basic processing techniques and encourage small income-generating activities.