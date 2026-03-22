TEZU, 21 Mar: The District Level Monitoring Committee (DLMC) for LPG and petroleum products in Lohit district on Friday reviewed the status of LPG refill booking and distribution, along with the availability of petroleum oil lubricants, including motor spirit and high-speed diesel.

The meeting was chaired by Deputy Commissioner Kesang Ngurup Damo and attended by SP Thutan Jamba, Wakro ADC AJ Lungphi, ZPC Basanlu Dellang, Tezu ZPM Baplalum Chiba, Sunpura ZPM Gulabso Bellai, TMWA general secretary Picaso Chai, and officials from various line departments. Representatives of oil marketing companies -Indian Oil Corporation Limited, Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited, and Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited – participated virtually.

LPG manager Prateeksha Khanikar informed that LPG refill supply in the district remains regular and stable, and urged authorities to ensure close monitoring of distribution, while encouraging consumers to adopt online booking. Senior sales officers of the oil companies stated that bulk sale of petroleum products has been temporarily suspended to prevent hoarding and black marketing.

The committee decided to constitute a flying squad, comprising administrative and enforcement officials, to monitor the sale and distribution of petroleum products and conduct surprise inspections. It also resolved to prepare a list of bulk consumers, including organisations, departments, companies, and individuals, so that approvals for bulk purchases can be regulated by the deputy commissioner, in consultation with the oil companies.

The oil marketing companies were directed to facilitate offline booking of LPG refills through distributors in areas facing connectivity issues.

The DLMC also discussed exploring alternative fuels such as superior kerosene oil (SKO), and resolved to meet regularly to review and ensure the steady availability of petroleum products in the district. (DIPRO)