PASIGHAT, 21 Mar: H-Spring Integrated School here in East Siang district observed the World Down syndrome Day and the Cerebral Palsy Awareness Month under the themes, ‘Together against loneliness’, and ‘Stronger together’, on Saturday.

The initiative aimed to promote inclusivity, spread awareness, and encourage support for individuals with developmental and neurological conditions.

The event highlighted the importance of early intervention, therapy, and community awareness while working to reduce stigma and promote equal opportunities for persons with disabilities.

Dr Oimang Megu addressed the gathering, sharing insights on cerebral palsy, its causes, symptoms, and the critical role of early intervention.

Retired IRS officer Bandhana Deori expressed appreciation for the initiative and inaugurated a ‘spider-case’ facility designed for children with special needs.

Dr Kapong Modi spoke about Down syndrome, emphasising the importance of awareness and early support systems.

The children were also provided with visual routine and behaviour charts to aid their development. (DIPRO)