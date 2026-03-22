ITANAGAR, 21 Mar: A 29-year-old man has been arrested from Naharlagun for threatening to shoot Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, the local police said on Saturday.

Krishna Dornal, a resident of Dolahtphulbari village, was arrested on Thursday.

Itanagar Capital Region Superintendent of Police Nyelam Nega said that the Assam Police had informed them that the accused had sent the threat to Sarma on WhatsApp, following which the action was taken.

During interrogation, Dornal told the police that he had misappropriated money from a liquor shop, and when the owner sought an account of the finances, he sent a message to the official email of the Assam chief minister, seeking money.

After receiving no response, he obtained a WhatsApp number from the internet and sent the threatening message, police said.

Officials said the accused has been handed over to the Assam Police for further investigation.

SP Nega appealed to the public to exercise restraint and use social media responsibly, warning that any misuse or violation of the law could invite strict legal action. (PTI)