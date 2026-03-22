ITANAGAR, 21 Mar: Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein on Friday highlighted the state’s pivotal role in India’s clean energy transition, noting that its 58,000 mw hydropower potential accounts for over 38 percent of the national total.

Speaking at the Power Ministerial Meet (National) and a subsequent ministerial panel at the Bharat Electricity Summit 2026 in New Delhi, Mein emphasised the need for strategic central support to unlock this potential.

The high-level meeting, held at the Yashobhoomi Convention Centre, was chaired by union Power and Housing Affairs Minister Manohar Lal Khattar, an official report said.

The deliberations covered critical sectoral issues, including the financial viability of DISCOMs, the electricity amendment bill, national electricity policy, and the roadmap for achieving 100 gw of nuclear capacity by 2047.

During the panel discussion alongside union Minister of State for Power Shripad Naik and Goa Power Minister RM Dhavalikar, Mein specifically called for fast-tracking viable projects through central public sector undertakings (CPSUs) to mitigate rising costs.

Addressing infrastructure gaps, the deputy chief minister stressed the urgent requirement for enhanced intra-state and interstate transmission capacities.

He proposed the development of 220 kV and higher voltage networks to meet future demand and advocated synchronised planning to ensure coordinated power evacuation across river basins.

Mein further sought policy interventions, including the extension of the interstate transmission system (ISTS) charge waiver beyond June 2028 up to 2035 to maintain tariff viability.

He also highlighted the necessity of strengthening roads, bridges, and enabling infrastructure to support project implementation.

Reiterating the state’s commitment to the ‘Viksit Bharat 2047’ vision, he called for continued collaboration, timely policy support, and strategic investments to unlock the state’s vast hydropower potential. (DCM’s PR Cell, with PTI input)