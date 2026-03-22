KEBI, 21 Mar: A mithun conservation centre will soon be established in the area between Amgi and Kebi villages in Keyi Panyor district, with the aim of promoting scientific rearing and conservation of mithun in the region.

In this context, an awareness programme on scientific mithun rearing was held at Kebi village by the animal husbandry, veterinary & dairy development department, in collaboration with Bengaluru-based Indian Veterinary Research Institute (IVRI), on Saturday.

The programme was conducted in collaboration with the principal scientist of the IVRI.

Mission Director Dr Taba Heli informed that mithun farmers were sensitised to the semi-range system of rearing, wherein necessary materials such as barbed wires are being provided to farmers. He noted that the traditional free-range system is being discouraged, as mithuns are often vulnerable to predator attacks under such conditions.

He further stated that a mithun farmers’ club will soon be formed to bring farmers under a single platform. Regular group meetings and exposure visits will also be organised to help farmers gain practical knowledge of scientific mithun rearing practices.

IVEI principal scientist Dr BHM Patel, said that Arunachal Pradesh -particularly Kebi village – would be considered for inclusion under the Tribal Sub-Plan of the IVRI.

ZPC Nabam Piju emphasised that only genuine farmers should benefit from the initiative, and added that such programmes should be extended beyond Kebi village to cover the entire Keyi Panyor district.

District Veterinary Officer Dr Karge Riram, along with officials of the veterinary department, gaon buras, and beneficiaries attended the programme.