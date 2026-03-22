KOYU, 21 Mar: A free health camp was organised at Koyu village in Lower Siang district by Pasighat(E/Siang)-based Siang Trust on Saturday.

A medical team, including diabetic specialist Dr Lincode Moyong, retired additional directors Dr Saibal Bhattacharjee and Dr Runi Tasung, and dental surgeon Dr Animesh Bhattacharjee, along with other medical staff, attended to a total of 85 patients, including senior citizens.

The camp also provided free services such as blood pressure monitoring, blood sugar tests, HbA1C testing, ECG examinations, and distribution of medicines.

The camp was led by Siang Trust president Mohonto Panging Pao, and supported by staff and representatives of the organisation. (DIPRO)