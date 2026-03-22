DOIMUKH, 21 Mar: Rajiv Gandhi University’s (RGU) Internal Complaints Committee (ICC) organised a workshop on the Prevention of Sexual Harassment at Workplace (POSH) Act for the non-teaching staff of the university on Saturday to create and sensitise them to the provisions of the Act and its importance in ensuring a safe and respectful workplace.

Kani Nada Maling, legal expert and women’s rights activist, delivered an insightful session on the legal framework of the POSH Act, procedures for filing complaints, prevention, redressal, and the role of the ICC.

She said that, as per a survey, 52 percent of women experience sexual harassment at workplace and many cases go unreported due to social stigma and other causes. Maling also highlighted the responsibility of employers to understand, observe, examine, and resolve issues and support those affected.

The session also included interactive discussions and case-based explanation, which helped participants gain a clear understanding of the subject.

Earlier, RGU Registrar Dr NT Rikam emphasised the significance of maintaining dignity, equality, and a safe working environment for all employees. He urged the employees to come forward if they come across such a situation.

ICC chairperson Prof Jumyir Basar spoke of the importance of such workshops to create awareness and address sexual harassment issues effectively.

ICC member Dr Topi Basar emphasised the importance of encouraging women to come forward and report grievances. She also elaborated the meaning and various forms of sexual harassment.

ICC member Prof Elizabeth Hansing shared insights from the committee’s experiences at RGU, and underscored the critical importance of proper reporting of incidents by victims.

The workshop witnessed overwhelming response by a large number of participants from various branches, departments, and institutes.