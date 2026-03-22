PASIGHAT, 21 Mar: The East Siang district unit of the Arunachal Pradesh Literary Society (APLS), in collaboration with the Hindi department of the Arunachal Pradesh University (APU), observed the World Poetry Day at the conference hall of the university on Saturday with great enthusiasm and joy.

The event, moderated by Miti Perme, witnessed a large turnout of participants and audience from various colleges.

The presence of prominent writer/litterateur Kaling Borang and other senior members of the APLS unit,including Hindi HoD Dr Ing Perme, added grandeur to the event.

Borang delivered the welcome address, offering words of encouragement to the enthusiastic audience and narrating the history of the World Poetry Day. He also recited an Adi poem.

As many as 25 poets recited their compositions, including published poets Obat Boko and Otul Jerang, who presented their poems in Adi and English, respectively, from their books.

Hindi Assistant Professor Dr Linu Ronya also spoke.

The participants were awarded certificates of appreciation.

In West Kameng district, the Literary Club of Government College Bomdila (GCB), in collaboration with the APLS’ West Kameng unit, celebrated the World Poetry Day under the UNESCO’s theme, ‘Poetry as a bridge for peace and inclusion’.

APLS West Kameng unit president Dr Vineeta Dowerah stated that “poetry transcends mere aesthetics to become a tool for social cohesion. It is the silent thread that weaves disparate cultures together.”

She illustrated this by reciting her self-composed poetry, highlighting the historical and emotional bond between the Nocte tribe of Arunachal Pradesh and the people of Assam’s plains, and exemplifying how verse has long served as a bridge across geographical and cultural divides.

GCB History Associate Professor Dr VK Sinha lauded the initiative of “bringing academic discourse into a public, creative space.”

Tenzin Paldron, advocate at the Itanagar Permanent Bench of the Gauhati High Court, and Twinkle Sumi Das, author of Wings of Worth, engaged with the audience, sharing how literature seeks a more inclusive and empathetic society.

Dr Lobsang Tashi Thungon, an active wildlife and biodiversity conservationist, presented his creative piece of literary expression in the Sherdukpen dialect, which served as a tribute to the forefathers of tribal communities who shared a symbiotic bond with nature.

APLS West Kameng unit general secretary Dr Alok Kumar Singh drew from the core tenets of the UNESCO’s theme and delivered a message that resonated deeply with the spirit of the day. His poem celebrated poetry as a force of peace, compassion and equality, capable of dissolving differences and inspiring a world where peace and inclusion flourish.

Earlier, as part of the celebration, a folktale writing competition for the students was held. (With DIPRO input)