TUTING, 21 Mar: The Indian Army celebrated the International Day of Happiness with the monastic community here in Upper Siang district by organising a special outreach event to promote peace, compassion, and community bonding.

The event, themed ‘Compassion at the frontiers: Building happiness together’, was conducted with the motto ‘Caring and sharing’, and witnessed enthusiastic participation of 83 monks, according to an Indian Army release.

The programme aimed at promoting wellbeing and mutual understanding, and strengthening civil-military relations in the region.

A series of activities, including fun games and Buddhism-themed quiz competition were conducted, creating a lively and joyful atmosphere.

The release stated that the event provided an opportunity for interaction between Army personnel and the monastic community in a positive and informal setting, thereby strengthening mutual trust and cooperation.