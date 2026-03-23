ITANAGAR, 22 Mar: The Naharlagun police have arrested four drug peddlers and seized suspected heroin weighing approximately 25.75 gms from them in two separate raids conducted at Dokum Colony and Kerekjuli, Pichola.

Acting on credible information, a police team led by Naharlagun SDPO Rishi Longdo conducted a raid at Dokum Colony. During the operation, 10 vials of suspected heroin, weighing approximately 12.90 grams,were recovered from the room of suspected peddler Tony Gamlin (28), originally from Tirbin in West Siang district, Naharlagun SP Dr Nyelam Nega said.

During sustained interrogation, the accused disclosed the source of the contraband.

Acting on this input, a police team laid another trap to apprehend the supplier who was expected to deliver the contraband at Kerekjuli, Pichola.

A second operation was carried out by a police team led by Naharlagun PS OC Inspector Krishnendu Dev. The team intercepted three alleged peddlers – Dibjyoti Kutum alias Raju (25), Boluram Doley (25), and Mitunjoy Pegu (24) – all from Dahgharia village in Assam’s Lakhimpur district. They were apprehended while attempting to flee on motorcycles during delivery of the suspected heroin, the SP said.

Ten vials of suspected heroin, weighing approximately 12.85 grams, were recovered from their possession. Two motorcycles were also seized, Dr Nega said.

A case has been registered at the Naharlagun police station under Sections 21(b)/27/29 of the NDPS Act.

The operations were conducted under the supervision of the SP.